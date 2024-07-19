Telangana HC refuses to halt DSC recruitment process

Hyderabad: Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court has ruled against halting the ongoing recruitment process for teachers through the district selection committee (DSC).

The decision came during a hearing of a petition filed by Rompally Ashok and nine others, who requested a postponement of the recruitment test to allow for additional preparation time.

They argued that their schedules were already filled with other tests, leaving them insufficient time for the DSC exam. However, Additional Advocate General T Rajanikanth Reddy opposed this request, stating that the DSC-2024 exam had already begun on July 18.

All necessary arrangements, including logistics, transportation of question papers to the exam centers, identification of those centers, staffing, and appointing invigilators, have been completed.

Therefore, the judge stated that the mega DSC-2024 exam cannot be postponed for the benefit of just ten petitioners. The judge concurred and postponed the hearing of the petition to August 28.