Telangana HC refuses to halt release of Razakar movie

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to halt the release of the Razakar movie, scheduled to hit theatres tomorrow.

The film’s creators assert that it depicts the atrocities committed by Razakars following India’s Independence.

Petition filed by APCR

A petition was lodged by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), seeking direction to prevent the release of Razakar movie.

Advocate Afsar Jahan, Vice President of APCR’s Telangana Chapter, represented the organization’s interests in the High Court.

Jahan expressed concerns that the movie could hurt the sentiments of both Hindus and Muslims. The advocate further stated that the movie portrayed the Muslim community in a demonized light.

After hearing the arguments, the bench noted that the film had received an ‘A’ certificate from the censors. Additionally, the court highlighted the appellate remedies available within the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The court directed the petitioner to exhaust such remedies before seeking recourse in the high court.

Razakar movie to be released in various languages

The Razakar movie, slated for release tomorrow, will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy and directed by Yata Satyanarayana, the director previously stated that the film aims to educate the new generation about the events that occurred in the Hyderabad State for 13 months following India’s Independence.