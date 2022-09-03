Telangana HC refuses to stay reallocation of medical college students

Hyderabad: For the students whose admissions had been cancelled by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in Telangana for want of good infrastructure, the state high court refused to stay the reallocation of students to other colleges.

In response to a plea from TRR College and Mahavir College asking the court to halt the transfer of students, the court issued the ruling. According to the legal representative for TRR College, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), NMC lacks the authority to revoke the authorization that has already been issued. When classes start in January, the students stand to lose, if they are moved at this point.

Major flaws were discovered in TRR’s facilities during a surprise inspection, according to NMC Goranta Pujitha’s attorney claimed in court.

The examination found a 74 percent shortage of professors as well as resident and bed occupancy shortages, which cannot be tolerated because they will lower the standard of medical education.

Even though orders to cancel enrollment were granted on August 5, 2022, TRR College waited until the very last minute to file a court petition with the sole intent of delaying the students’ relocation.

The attorney also pointed out to the court that TRR had previously made similar arguments, but they had been rejected.

In response, the NMC attorney Goranta Pujitha argued that serious flaws in Mahavir College’s facilities were discovered during an NMC inspection.