Telangana HC refuses to stay tender process for catering food in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Wednesday refused to stay a plea on catering food to in patients in the Government General Hospital, Siddipet.

The petition was filed by KS Fazil of Siddipet and he challenged the 16% reservation for schedule castes in allotment of tenders for supply of diet and other facilities as part of integrated hospital management in the government hospitals situated in the state.

He argued that there was no rational connection for arriving at the figure and it resulted in further exclusion of other backward communities and minorities.

He further contended that no reasoning was being given to the application of said rule to hospitals below 100 beds and above 100 bed strength. The government pleader appearing on behalf of the government argued that the said rule was a policy decision taken for upliftment of downtrodden communities.

The court adjourned the matter for further hearing by stating that any allotment of tenders will be subject to the outcome of the present petition and asked the government to file counter by September 26.

Tribal Welfare Department order:

The state government was further directed to get instructions in a petition challenging validity of an order issued by Tribal Welfare Department by Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday

People of schedule tribe community belonging to different villages of Mulugu district challenged a government order constituting district coordination committees for processing of claims for recognition of rights over common forest resources.

They insisted on district minister being made the chairperson of the committee, other ministers and public representatives being special invitees and the same would lead to partisanship.

They further demanded no interference of the state government to frame rules or pass orders with respect to forest dwellers (recognition of forest rights) act, 2006 which is a central enactment.

The hearing was adjourned to September 23 when the pleader requested for more time.