Telangana HC rules TET qualification mandatory for spl education teachers

High Court upholds TET requirement for special education teacher posts, dismisses petitions seeking exemption.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st November 2025 7:53 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ruled that Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification is mandatory for special education teachers working in special schools, also known as Bhavitha Centres, meant for children with special needs.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin delivered the judgment on Friday while hearing three separate petitions filed by candidates seeking exemption from the TET requirement in the recruitment of special education teachers in Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) and School Assistant (SA) cadres.

Petitioner’s arguments

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the Government Order (G.O.) No. 4, which mandates TET qualification for special education teachers, violates the provisions of the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) regulations and is therefore unconstitutional.

Government’s arguments

Responding to the arguments, the government counsel maintained that, as per the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the TET qualification is compulsory even for special education teachers and no exemption can be granted.

After hearing both sides, the Telangana High Court dismissed the petitions, upholding the government’s position that TET qualification is essential for all categories of teachers, including those in special education.

