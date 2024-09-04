Telangana HC seeks reply on farmers’ plea on Pharma City in Medipally

The farmers alleged that these officials were obstructing their access to their land located in the proposed Pharma City.

4th September 2024
Telangana High Court (File photo)

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court requested the Chief Commissioner of Land Affairs, the Rangareddy district collector, and the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) to respond to a petition from 49 farmers.

The farmers alleged that these officials were obstructing their access to their land located in the proposed Pharma City at Medipally in Yacharam mandal, despite a previous High Court ruling that annulled the notification for land acquisition.

The farmers contended that the authorities were preventing them from updating their land details in the revenue records, which was against the court’s orders.

