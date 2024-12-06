Telangana HC seeks report on food poisoning in mid day meals

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to ensure that nutritious food is provided under the mid-day meal scheme in state-run schools.

This order came during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning repeated incidents of food poisoning among students.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivas Rao emphasized the need for a comprehensive report from Additional Advocate General (AAG) Md Imran Khan within six weeks, highlighting the urgency of the matter.

The court’s concerns were raised following reports of food contamination in several schools, including Maganoor and Burugupalli, where students fell ill after consuming mid-day meals.

The AAG reported that five incidents of food contamination had been identified, with actions taken against those responsible. Investigative committees led by district collectors have been set up to further examine the incidents, and samples have been sent for laboratory analysis.

Counsel for the petitioner, Chikkudu Prabhakar, argued that there are significant lapses in monitoring the mid-day meal scheme at various administrative levels.

He pointed out issues such as inadequate oversight and complaints regarding food quality, including the absence of eggs in meals, which are supposed to be provided thrice a week.

In response, the AAG assured the court that corrective measures were being implemented, including a 40% increase in fees for agencies supplying meals and the establishment of additional oversight committees.

Despite these assurances, the court expressed frustration over the government’s handling of the situation, questioning whether officials were adequately addressing the issue or waiting for further incidents to occur before taking action.

The bench underscored the necessity for strict monitoring to prevent future occurrences of food poisoning and adjourned the hearing for six weeks while awaiting the detailed report from the government.