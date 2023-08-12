Telangana HC seeks response from TSPSC to on exam postponement

Hyderabad: After the Group II exam aspirants moved to Telangana High Court on the exam postponement issue, the court on Friday granted time till Monday for the TSPSC to respond on the same.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Group II aspirants which sought a directive to the TSPSC to reschedule the examinations.

The petitioners proposed that the exams should be held after the Gurukula Teacher Exams, Polytechnic Exams, and J.L. Exams.

Justice P Madhavi Devi issued a directive to the commission asking if it intends to reschedule the examination, currently scheduled for August 29 and 30.

The writ petition in question has been adjourned until August 14.

Senior counsel representing the petitioners, Giridhar Rao brought the concerns of numerous students to the court’s attention.

The examination holds significance as it requires a Graduation qualification the TSPSC has chosen to hold it while there are nine other competitive examinations, including Central Government notifications, scheduled to occur both before and after the Group II exam set dates.

The counsel argued that allowing the Group-II aspirants a reasonable amount of time to prepare for the exam would greatly benefit the more than 5.5 lakh students across the state.

Highlighting the violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, which pertains to equality before the law, Rao asserted that the TSPSC’s decision to hold multiple competitive exams in a single month is unfair to the aspirants.

In response, Balkishan, the Standing Counsel for the TSPSC, countered these arguments. He informed the Court that the schedule for the Group II examination had been released in February 2023, providing ample time for preparation.

He also revealed that preparations have been made for around 8 lakh students across 1534 examination centres in all 33 districts of the state.

Balkishan added that the state had even declared holidays on August 29 and 30, 2023, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination.

Balkishan further clarified that the Group-II examination would have 5,51,971 candidates, while the Gurukula Teacher exam would have only 60,000 candidates.

After considering the arguments from both sides, Justice Madhavi Devi emphasized the importance of providing candidates with the best possible opportunity to excel in their examinations.

The judge directed the TSPSC to ascertain by Monday, whether they could reschedule the Group II examination.

Hundreds of Group II aspirants on Thursday, August 10, took out a rally and staged a protest at the office of TSPSC, demanding the postponement of exams.