Telangana HC seeks welfare report on child seized in illegal adoption case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to submit a report on the welfare of a minor child who was taken into custody after allegedly being adopted through a child trafficking network.

The child, adopted in 2023, was later seized by the police and handed over to the Women and Child Welfare Department. Challenging this action, a couple from Suraram mandal in Nalgonda district, M Venkanna and his wife, approached the High Court. They contested the decision to remove the child from their custody.

Single judge dismisses petition

A single judge had earlier dismissed their petition, observing that an adoption carried out in violation of legal procedures could not be permitted. The couple subsequently filed an appeal.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter on Friday. Counsel for the appellants argued that although statutory procedures may not have been strictly followed, the child had been raised with care and affection, and sought directions to restore custody.

Govt counsel opposes plea

Opposing the plea, government counsel Kommineni Mani Deepika submitted that the child had been adopted from Nakka Yadagiri, who is allegedly part of a child trafficking racket, and urged the court to dismiss the appeal.

After hearing both sides, the bench directed the department concerned to submit a report on the child’s well-being at the shelter home and adjourned the matter to March 10 for further hearing.