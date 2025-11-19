Telangana HC sets aside 1,032 Group 2 selections from 2019

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, November 18, set aside the selection of 1,032 Group 2 posts over tampering of the OMR answer sheets and asked Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to re-evaluate the process and issue fresh appointments within 8 weeks.

Candidates who appeared for the Group 2 examinations in 2016 had filed writ petitions alleging that they had suffered prejudice with invalid answer sheets made it to the final selection list.

Hearing their arguments, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka stated that it was illegal to evaluate papers that had been tampered with, as it goes against previous High Court orders and the report of the Technical Committee.

It further noted that minor clerical mistakes in part A (personal details of candidate) can be ignored; however, clear tampering with whiteners or scratching of answers on the OMR sheet makes it illegal to evaluate.

The government had issued a notification on December 30, 2015 and another supplementary notification on September 1, 2016, inviting applications for 1,032 Group 2 posts. The written exam was held on November 11 and 13 of 2016.