Telangana HC slaps Rs 1 cr fine for misleading court in land dispute case

Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka found that the petitioner had hidden details of past petitions on the same issue.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th March 2025 8:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, March 18 slapped a Rs 1 crore fine on Venkatrami Reddy for misleading the court in a land dispute case. Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka found that Reddy had hidden details of past petitions on the same issue.

According to reports, Reddy claimed ownership of 9.11 acres in Kandikal village, Bandlaguda mandal, citing survey numbers 310/1 and 310/2. However, government lawyers argued these numbers don’t exist, as the village’s survey ends at 309/5.

The court found that Reddy’s father had previously filed and withdrawn two similar petitions, a fact Reddy concealed. Concluding that he attempted to grab government land using false claims, Justice Bhimapaka ruled that the petitioner misled the court and wasted judicial time. As a deterrent, the court imposed a ₹1 crore fine.

