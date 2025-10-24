Telangana HC strongly condemns illegal construction surge

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, October 23, strongly criticised the ongoing surge in illegal construction revenue, describing it as a growing revolution.

The court observed that lawyers are merely filing arguments in illegal construction cases and then leaving, urging them to also consider the future implications of these issues.

HC expresses serious concern

Expressing serious concern, the High Court warned that illegal constructions pose a threat to future generations. The court questioned the lack of proper roads, parking facilities, drinking water, and drainage services due to these unauthorised structures.

It also noted that conflicts over illegal constructions are damaging the harmonious relations among neighbours in the city.

The court heard a petition filed by B Sanjeev Kumar challenging the inaction of municipal authorities regarding unauthorised construction on his 175 square yard land located in Survey No. 17, Parvatapur, Ghatkesar Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Despite his complaints about the construction starting without permission, the municipal officials have not taken action.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy personally examined the matter on Thursday and expressed concerns over illegal constructions. He noted that some people are coming up with new ways to amass wealth, including buying land in their wives’ names.

He pointed out that women are often the main accused in cannabis-related cases and that buying property under their names is a strategy to avoid police scrutiny.

Judge questions approvals

The judge questioned the approval for a G+2 (ground plus two) structure being built into four floors on a 175 square yard plot. When the petitioner’s lawyer stated that the unauthorised builder was the petitioner’s brother, the judge questioned how one could complain about illegal construction among family members.

The court also asked why the municipality should allocate one floor to the brother.

The inquiry was adjourned with orders for both brothers to appear in court.