Telangana HC takes up PIL over allotment of land to BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Wednesday took up the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for the allotment of land to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party offices by the state government.

A PIL was filed in the High Court alleging that the land was given by the government to the BRS party offices.

Also Read Telangana HC expresses discontent over flood report, seeks fresh one

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar said,” A PIL was listed before the division bench of High Court of Telangana comprising the Chief justice bench.

The matter pertains to the Telangana government allotting 34 acres of land to the ruling party with each sq yard sold for Rs 100.”

“The division bench categorically observed that the government should not do such illegal activities in selling the public land for 100 rupees per yard,” he said.

The petitioner’s advocate further said that the respondent which is the state government will have to file a counter else the High Court would examine the matter and will allow the writ petition to proceed.

“Court categorically observed that the government is selling the land to the public at large for Rs 100 crores per acre to the public at large but whereas state government has sold the land for the ruling party for 100 rupees per sq yard is not valid,” the advocate said.

The respondent, which is the state government, has to file the counter in three weeks for adjudication of the matter.