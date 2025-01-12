Telangana HC upholds farmers’ right to protest against Pharma City

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has temporarily suspended a January 2 order issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Ibrahimpatnam, which prohibited farmers from the Pharma City Vyatireka Porata Samithi (PCVPS) from conducting a foot march and distributing pamphlets against the establishment of Pharma City in Yacharam Mandal, Ranga Reddy District.

This decision came after a petition was filed by Muthyala Sai Reddy and two other farmers from Medipally village, who argued that their rights to protest and raise public awareness should not be infringed upon.

The farmers’ counsel, Ch Ravi Kumar, highlighted that the ACP had previously denied permission for a peaceful protest at Nanaknagar.

He urged the court to allow the scheduled march on January 14.

The petitioners, whose lands are being acquired for the Pharma City project, emphasized their right to protest against what they see as an unjust land acquisition.

While granting permission for the march and pamphlet distribution, Justice Reddy advised the farmers to ensure that individuals with criminal backgrounds do not join their protest.

He also stated that if any law and order issues arise, the ACP and the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Green City Pharma City Police Station could impose reasonable restrictions on the gathering.

The case is set for another hearing on January 31.