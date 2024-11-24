Telangana HC upholds GO 33 for Indiramma Indlu scheme implementation

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed petitions challenging Government Order (GO) 33, which establishes Indiramma committees at the panchayat and municipal ward levels for the implementation of the Indiramma Indlu program.

Justice Nagesh Bheempaka, after hearing arguments from both petitioners and government representatives, affirmed that the government possesses discretionary powers to implement beneficial schemes under policy decisions, and such decisions are not subject to judicial interference.

However, he granted petitioners the option to return to court if the scheme is executed in a manner inconsistent with its intended objectives.

The petitions raised concerns regarding the GO issued on October 11, 2024, which proposed the formation of committees without consulting gram sabhas and ward committees, allegedly violating the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act of 2018 and the Telangana Municipalities Act of 2019.

The petitioners also argued that appointing two women from self-help groups at both panchayat and municipal levels was unjust and unsustainable.

Under the Indiramma Indlu scheme, the state government plans to provide construction assistance of Rs 5 lakh to houseless individuals, with an initial target of constructing 4.5 lakh new houses in the first phase.