Telangana HC warns police against interfering in Nagaram Bhoodan land case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a stern warning to the police, stating that it would order their suspension if they interfere in the Bhoodan land dispute at Nagaram in Maheshwaram Mandal.

The court made it clear that strict action would be taken if police were found to be intimidating the petitioner who sought the formation of an inquiry commission or pressuring him to withdraw his petition.

The case was brought to the court by a person named Ramulu, who filed a petition challenging the police’s actions. Ramulu claimed that police officers had called and threatened him, demanding he come to the police station simply because he had filed a petition regarding a 10-acre plot of land in Survey No. 194.

Justice K Laxman, who presided over the hearing, ordered the police officers involved to appear before the court.

Police officials appear before Judge

On Tuesday, August 5, Constable Venkateswarlu and other police officials appeared before the judge.

During the hearing, the judge questioned the constable, “Did you call the petitioner? Who told you to do so?” The constable replied that he had called the petitioner on the orders of the SHO as part of the process of recording village history, and denied pressuring him to withdraw the petition.

The judge, in his response, warned the police that if they were to interfere in this land dispute, which is being discussed for the alleged involvement of IAS and IPS officers, the court would have to order their suspension.

With this warning, the judge concluded the hearing on the petition.