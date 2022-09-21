Telangana: HDFC bank added as another gateway for E-challan system

The police said that with this bank as a gateway, more flexible traffic E-challan payments can be made.

Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 21st September 2022 7:28 pm IST

Hyderabad: The HDFC bank was on Wednesday added as another bank gateway for the Telangana Integrated E challan system.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was handed over to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad AV Ranganath, who is the nodal officer for the E-challan system.

HDFC bank also developed the GPay and PhonePe UPI modes. The police said that with this bank as a gateway, more flexible traffic E-challan payments can be made.

“Testing and Integration is completed and we will very soon implement live payments through Net banking and UPI payments,” said the Telangana police.

