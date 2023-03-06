Telangana: Health camp, cancer screening in Warangal on March 8

Hyderabad: A medical camp and cancer screening programme will be held by Prathima Foundation in Enugal village in Warangal district on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Telangana municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao along with Panchayat Raj minister E Dayakar Rao will inaugurate the programme where the distribution of sarees among women will also be taken up.

Also Read Telangana declares special casual leave for women employees on March 8

Dayakar Rao along with local MLA A Ramesh, state planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and representatives of the Prathima Foundation inspected the helipad, meeting venue, parking lots and other arrangements on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayankar Rao and Vinod Kumar urged the women in the village to make use of the medical camp and cancer screening programme. Prathima Group chairman B Srinivas Rao declared that a medical camp and cancer screening programme will also be conducted on March 8 and 9.

KTR will participate in several inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies at Thorrur of Palakurthi Assembly constituency on the same day and also address a huge public meeting of nearly 20,000 women.