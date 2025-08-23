Telangana health department to recruit 1623 specialist doctors

Hyderabad: The Telangana medical health service recruitment board (MHSRB) on Friday, August 22 released a notification for the recruitment of 1,623 specialist doctors.

Of the total vacancies, 1,616 posts are at hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidana Parishad (TVVP), and seven are at the RTC hospital. Applications will be open from September 8 to 22. According to a press release, applicants can edit their application from 10:30 am on September 23 till 5:00 pm on September 24.

A breakdown of specialities shows that 226 civil assistant surgeon specialists for anaesthesia are required, 247 in gynaecology, 219 in paediatrics, 166 in general medicine, 174 in general surgery, 89 in orthopaedics, 38 in ophthalmology and 54 in ENT.