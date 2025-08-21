Telangana govt promotes 880 teachers as head masters

Hyderabad: Promotions have been accorded to 880 teachers working as school assistants and

equivalent cadres as head masters as per their eligibility and their web options by the director of school admissions in Telangana on Thursday, August 21.

Among the promoted teachers were 490 from multi-zone 1 and 390 from multi-zone 2.

Also Read Telangana govt invites applications under BC overseas scholarship program

According to a statement issued by the director of school education on Thursday, vacancies in 2,324 posts of school assistants in various subjects, and 640 posts of primary school head masters in the government and local body (Mandal Praja Parishad and Zila Praja Parishad ) schools, will be filled by way of promotion by August 26, 2025.

Earlier, teacher transfers and promotion counseling was conducted in June and July, 2024. During the counseling, 47,244 teachers were issued transfer orders and 21,419 teachers were posted to other schools by way of promotions.

There were 1,200 teachers who were issued posting in other schools by way of allotment under the spouse category as per GO 317 dated December 6, 2021.

There were also 10,006 teachers were issued posting orders through direct recruitment, out of 1,09,000 teachers working in Telangana.