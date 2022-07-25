Telangana: Health dept directed to tackle seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Monday ordered officials to be prepared to tackle seasonal diseases during monsoon season.

Rao urged the district collectors to emphasise on implementing programs such as Friday Dryday, and 10 minutes at 10 AM across schools and hostels.

The municipal department was directed to ensure the active participation of municipal commissioners to intensify general sanitation, drain cleaning, and mosquito control measures.

The minister further ordered officials to intensify administration of booster shots to tackle COVID-19.

Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy who was also present during the teleconference said that the hostel wardens should be made responsible for matters relating to hygiene, sanitation, and cleanliness of the hostel and also supervise the work of the sanitation staff.

Minister of All Welfare Departments, BC Kopppula Eeshwar instructed district collectors to ensure that sanitation should be taken up in all the residential schools and hostels on a daily basis.

Minister of BC Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Gangula Kamalakar asked the collectors to inspect the food quality supplied in schools and hostels regularly.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Sathyavati Rathod observed that a special officer for each institution should be appointed to regularly monitor the functioning of schools and hostels.

Apart from this, the district collectors were appreciated for their efforts in ensuring that no loss of human life occurred due to floods.