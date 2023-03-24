Telangana: Health kits distributed to filariasis patients in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Health kits named ‘Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention Kits’, comprising medicines and soaps for daily use were distributed to filariasis patients in Siddipet on Thursday.

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao, while addressing the launch of the kits said, “Filariasis patients would be given medicine once every three months so that the disease could be controlled from aggravating.”

Today, MMDP kits were distributed to the filaria sufferers at Minister Camp Office Siddipet by the Hon'ble Minister Shri Tanneru Harish Rao Garu@BRSHarish @Collector_SDPT @AcSiddipet pic.twitter.com/GlnMS6Dhlz — DMHO SIDDIPET (@sdpt_dmho) March 23, 2023

“The state government has spent Rs 40 lakh to distribute the kits as the district had 8,121 identified patients,” added the minister.

Stating that the Telangana government was the first in the country to give pensions to filariasis patients, he announced the launch of health clinics by the state government, across the district to regularly attend to these patients.

“The patients could also walk into his house any time if they needed pension or treatment,” said Harish Rao.

After calling on the patients to utilise the Kanti Velugu camp facilities, Harish Rao went on to inaugurate new Laparoscopy equipment and other machinery presented by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) to the Siddipet government hospital.

Siddipet and Gajwel hospitals now have brand new Laparoscopic machines & vacuum pumps. @BRSHarish gaaru inaugurated the installation of the machines (INR 80 lakhs) on March 23, '23@Collector_SDPT pic.twitter.com/rU6dkh135e — Archana Suresh (@arch2020) March 23, 2023

Later, he interacted with patients and doctors during the visit and reviewed the performance of the hospital while suggesting the staff place a screen in the hall so that pregnant women could practice meditation during their inpatient stays.

The minister also distributed cheques to beneficiaries of the Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes at the MLA camp office in the district.