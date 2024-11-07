Telangana: Health kits distributed to toddy tappers in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Wednesday, November 6, distributed health kits to toddy tappers in Sangareddy district.

The health kits were distributed to 60 beneficiaries, following which the toddy workers received training on how to use the same.

Environment minister Konda Surekha who accompanied Narasimha, said that the kits were being distributed by the Backward Classes (BC) welfare department as several toddy tappers have lost lives due to accidents in the past.

“The health kits will instil confidence in toddy workers by preventing accidents. In the past, several toddy workers either died or were left with permanent disabilities after falling from trees,” the health minister said.

He went on to say that about 3,500 families in Telangana are in the profession of toddy-making.

“In the last 10 years, about 750 people have died due to the accidents. There is a need to encourage toddy workers and equip them with modern techniques,” he added.