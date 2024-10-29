Telangana: Health min lays foundation for irrigation project in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, October 28, laid the foundation for an irrigation project in Manoor mandal in Sangareddy district.

Apart from this, Narasimha also laid the foundation stone for two field gravity mains on the banks of river Manjeera at Borancha in Manoor mandal. The project is aimed to provide irrigation water to 2,900 acres in Manoor mandal, which was taken up with an outlay of Rs 4.35 crore.

“The second field gravity main was taken up with an outlay of Rs 2.59 crore to provide irrigation water to 500 acres in Regodu mandal in Medak district,” said the minister.

He further added project would make eight villages prosperous across these two mandals.

Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, MLA Narayankhed Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy and others were present at the event.