Telangana health min stresses sanitation in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday, October 28 stressed on sanitation in government hospitals.

Narasimha interacted with patients at the Sangareddy government hospital and enquired about their health. “The Telangana government is prioritising development health and education departments,” he said. The minister took stock of the medical staff’s attendance at the hospital.

During a surprise inspection, Narasimha asked officials to provide better medical treatment to patients. The Telangana health department has been stressing on improved health services lately. Last week the health minister asked officials to provide basic medical facilities at the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals.

He took stock of proposals made by the Administration Staff College of India (ASCI) to strengthen the performance of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals and TVVP as its secondary health care directorate.

“Most of the patients were being treated in the district and area hospitals under TVVP, and in this context, all kinds of facilities should be available in those hospitals,” said Narasimha.