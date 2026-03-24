Telangana health min warns pharmacies over medicine price, quality violations

Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha says strict action will follow if hospital pharmacies violate drug price or quality norms; govt pushes generic medicine stores.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th March 2026 9:02 am IST
Telangana health min warns pharmacies over medicine price, quality violations
Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narsimha.

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has stated that strict action will be taken if any discrepancies are found in the prices or quality of medicines sold at pharmacies located within government hospital premises.

He emphasised that the government is actively promoting generic medicine stores to ensure affordable healthcare for the public.

During the question-and-answer session in the Legislative Council on Monday, March 23, the minister responded to queries raised by members Raman, Banda Prakash, Yadava Reddy, and Ravinder Rao.

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The minister noted that some pharmacies within government hospital premises are continuing operations despite their licenses having expired, as they have obtained stay orders from the court.

He assured that these shops will be removed once court permissions are granted.

On vacancies

He further added that the government is working to strengthen the healthcare system by filling vacancies in government hospitals, including positions for doctors and nursing staff. Approximately 10,000 vacancies have been filled over the past two years, he said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th March 2026 9:02 am IST

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