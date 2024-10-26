Telangana Health minister inspects MNJ Cancer Hospital

Hyderabad: After completing the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk organized by the MNJ Institute, Telangana Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha conducted an unexpected inspection of the MNJ Cancer Hospital.

During this visit, he personally examined all departments, including pathology labs, PET scans, CT scans, MRI scans, mammograms, patient care areas, bone scans, and ultrasound units.

The minister engaged with Dr. Srinivasulu, the hospital director, to gather insights on the usage of these facilities and the daily influx of cancer patients.

In his inquiry, the minister sought to understand how many patients visit the hospital each day and what facilities are provided to them.

He also addressed the challenges faced by patients undergoing treatment and interacted directly with nursing staff and other hospital personnel to gain a comprehensive understanding of patient care.

During his speech at the awareness walk, minister Rajanarsimha emphasized the critical importance of raising awareness about cancer.

He noted that events like these play a vital role in combating deadly diseases such as cancer.

The minister highlighted alarming statistics, stating that India reports between 1.4 to 1.5 million new cancer cases annually, with approximately 50,000 to 60,000 cases occurring in Telangana alone.

‘Lives lost due to lack of cancer awareness’

He pointed out that many lives are lost due to a lack of awareness about cancer.

Focusing specifically on breast cancer, Rajanarsimha mentioned that it constitutes about 14% of all female cancer cases. He stressed the need for early detection through screening programs and urged every woman to participate in these initiatives.

The minister reassured the public that the government is providing free screenings and treatments and announced plans to establish six regional cancer centres equipped with necessary medical facilities.

Furthermore, he discussed plans for setting up palliative rehabilitation centres aimed at providing physical, mental, and financial support for patients undergoing long-term treatment.