Telangana health minister stresses on rebranding govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, October 21 stressed on rebranding of government hospitals in the state.

He said that performance reviews will be conducted in various government hospitals across the state and strict action will be initiated in case patients face inconvenience. The director of medical education (DME) N Vani and health secretary Christina Z Chongthu, were asked to conduct surprise visits to government hospitals and take immediate action wherever necessary.

Calling for more scanning machines at various mother and child health care centers, he said, “Hospital equipment should be repaired immediately. Patients should not be referred out on the pretext of repairs.”

Officials were asked not to refer patients from district health centers to Osmania General Hospital or Gandhi Hospital for minor issues. The DME was asked to clear the reimbursement files of employees immediately.

Inquiring about a case where four women were arrested for kidnapping a baby boy from Nizamabad Government Hospital, Narasimha stressed the urgent need to increase security on the hospital premises.

He also inquired about the fire incident in Nirmal Government Hospital and said that fire alarms and extinguishing equipment should be made available in all hospitals. Officials were directed to conduct regular fire audits and take strict measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Narasimha emphasised increasing trust factor among people regarding government hospitals. “If there are any problems, they should be brought to the government’s notice immediately. We are ready to provide all necessary facilities,” he said.