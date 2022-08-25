Telangana high court allows Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Thursday suspended orders prohibiting state Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar from holding a Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Justice T. Vinod Kumar suspended the operation of notices, allowing Kumar to resume the ongoing yatra. Praja Sangrama Yatra.

The third phase of Sanjay’s padayatra started from Yadagirigutta on August 2. It will end at Hanmakonda Bhadrakali Ammavari Temple on August 26. The 24 day journey will cover 325 kilometers across 125 villages.

Earlier this week, the Karimnagar MP was arrested in Janagaon after he gave a call for protest in connection with the involvement of TRS MLC Kavitha in a liquor scam.

While staging a sit-in, police detained Kumar. As the situation got tense, police lathi-charged the crowd, leaving many BJP workers injured.