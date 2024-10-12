Telangana highly suitable for oil palm cultivation: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Telangana’s minister for Housing, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, stated that Telangana is highly suitable for oil palm cultivation.

He announced that the state oil federation would enhance palm oil farming and expansion across the state.

During a recent awareness seminar for oil palm farmers in Ashwaraopet, he emphasized that the Congress government is committed to ensuring farmers’ happiness by implementing loan waivers and fulfilling promises made to them.

‘Ashwaraopet birthplace of oil palm cultivation in Telangana’

Minister Srinivasa Reddy stated that Ashwaraopet is the birthplace of oil palm cultivation in Telangana, recalling that the first oil palm seedling in the district was planted by former chief minister NT Rama Rao.

He noted that significant opportunities exist for this crop in the state, suggesting that with adequate support, farmers can thrive in this sector.

Also Read Solar pumps will eliminate electricity costs for Telangana farmers: Dy CM

The minister highlighted the necessity of increasing import taxes on cooking oils to boost local prices, predicting that the price per ton of oil palm could exceed Rs 20,000 in the future.

He urged that cultivating oil palm across 7 million acres nationwide is essential to meet demand and reduce reliance on imports, thereby benefiting local farmers and the economy.

Reddy mentioned that tribal and Dalit farmers in the Bhadradri district should be encouraged to cultivate crops, regardless of land ownership status.

‘Congress govt first to implement loan waiver during 1st crop season’

He praised Congress led Telangana government for being the first government to implement loan waivers during the first crop season.

The minister expressed confidence that Telangana would become a national hub for oil palm cultivation.

He also noted that with adequate water resources, oil palm farming faces fewer pest issues, making it increasingly popular among farmers. This commitment to agricultural development is expected to improve livelihoods and strengthen the economic fabric of Telangana.

The awareness seminar was attended by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with MLAs Jare Adinarayana, Koonaneni, Ragamayi, and oil federation chairman Janga Raghavareddy.