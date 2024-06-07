Telangana: Horticulture dept to host workshop on ‘urban farming’

Hyderabad: The Department of Horticulture, Telangana, has announced that it will organise a workshop on “urban farming” to create awareness among individuals on growing good quality, pesticide residue-free vegetables on terraces to promote public health and reduce carbon emissions.

The training programme titled “Mana illu mana kurgayalu programme” will be conducted on June 8, 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm at Telangana Horticulture Training Institute in Red Hills Hyderabad.

This initiative comes as a step to recognise how vegetables play a crucial role in supplying adequate vitamins and minerals for the human body. Experts suggest that for a balanced diet, an adult must have an intake of 400 gms of vegetables a day.

Interested individuals can register themselves for the programme by paying Rs 100, and contact 7674072539 or 8977714409 for further information.