Telangana: Hospital performs complicated cancer surgery

Hyderabad: The doctors of the Omega Susrutha Hospital Karimnagar have successfully performed a complicated cancer surgery on a 16 year boy to save his life.

According to the doctors the cancer spread to his ribs, heart and lung and the surgery was of a very complicated nature.

The surgery was performed under Arogyasri scheme for free which otherwise would have cost Rs.6 lakh.

E Surjit, a 16 year old from Kodimaiah village of Jagtial district was admitted in the hospital on December 2, last year. He was suffering from chest wall cancer. The doctors initially gave him chemotherapy on December 13.

On March 10, a team of Oncology doctors led by Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy including cardiothoracic surgeon, an anaesthesiologist and Dr Anil performed the complicated operation successfully which lasted 7 hours.

The patient has been given a new lease of life and his condition is said to be stable. He was discharged on March 21.