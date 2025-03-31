Telangana hostage by ‘green mafia’, Bandi Sanjay’s dig at state govt

Hyderabad: Responding to the ongoing deforestation for the auction of 400 acres of land in the University of Hyderabad, Kancha Gachibowli, Union minister of state and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay alleged that Telangana is being held hostage by the ‘deforestation mafia.’

In an X post on Monday, March 31, Bandi Sanjay compared the ruling Congress government with the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, which, during its tenure, axed down 25 lakh trees for building the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project (KLIS).

“Same axe, new hands,” he wrote on X and added “green murder” was happening in Telangana.

Not an inch of the land belongs to UoH: TGIIC

Meanwhile, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) stated that not one inch of the 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli belonged to the University of Hyderabad, reiterating that it has been the revenue land belonging to the state government through the Supreme Court’s order.

TGIIC clarified that no important rock formations like the Mushroom Rocks would be removed while utilising the land for building IT Parks and other public infrastructure.

Alleging that certain political leaders were misguiding the students by spreading propaganda that Kancha Gachibowli is forest land.