Telangana Housing Minister inaugurates Indiramma houses in Gadwal

Hyderabad: Revenue, Housing, Information, and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday, September 6, inaugurated the double-bedroom Indiramma houses and handed over house keys to the beneficiaries in Daudarpally near Gadwal town.

He was accompanied by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister Sri Vakiti Srihari, Collector B M Santhosh, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and other officials.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister remarked that “unlike the previous government, which showed no interest in providing housing for the poor,” the Congress government has sanctioned 3,500 houses for every constituency, coming up to 4.5 lakh houses across the state.

Additionally, the district collector stated that in the first phase, 560 houses were completed with a budget of Rs 75 crore, and another 715 houses have been built in the second phase. He also mentioned that facilities such as a school, community hall, medical college, and nursing college are also being developed near the double-bedroom housing colonies.

Also Read CM inaugurates first batch of Indiramma houses in Telangana

The collector also assured that every beneficiary will live in the Indiramma house alloted to them and warned people against selling or renting them out.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for fulfilling the beneficiary’s long-awaited dream of owning a house while also urging the government to address the issue of banks adjusting the initial installment of Rs 1 lakh given to beneficiaries against existing loans.

He assured the beneficiaries that all facilities would soon be provided in the housing colonies and thatthe remaining houses would be inaugurated shortly.