Telangana HRC asks govt to release pending salary for Mahila Shakthi Kendra staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission directed the Chief Secretary of the government of Telangana on Friday, August 8, to immediately release all pending remunerations to the staff working in Mahila Shakthi Kendras.

The commission observed that social counsellors, legal counsellors, police constables, and data entry operators working in the government institution had not been paid since April 2019.

They stated that the denial of wages violates their Right to Livelihood and Right to Live with Dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution, and noted that the prolonged non-payment has caused severe mental, physical, and financial hardship to the employees and has impacted their families and quality of life.

The government has been asked to report back on the action taken within two months.

