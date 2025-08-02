Telangana human rights commission seeks statewide report on transformers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission asked the TG TRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited) to submit a statewide report on the safety of transformers, following the death of a 10-year-old boy due to electrocution at Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district.

B Shreyan was electrocuted after coming in touch with an unprotected 160 KV roadside transformer. A cow and a dog also died.

Also Read Fourteen madarsa students narrowly escape electrocution in Telangana

Commission chairman, Dr Justice Shameem Akhter, held the electricity transmission company liable for the child’s death and demanded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to his parents.

The human rights commission has ordered to submit a compliance report within 90 days and called for preventive and regular inspection measures.