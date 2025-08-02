Telangana human rights commission seeks statewide report on transformers

B Shreyan was electrocuted after coming in touch with an unprotected 160 KV roadside transformer.

Published: 2nd August 2025
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission asked the TG TRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited) to submit a statewide report on the safety of transformers, following the death of a 10-year-old boy due to electrocution at Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district.

B Shreyan was electrocuted after coming in touch with an unprotected 160 KV roadside transformer. A cow and a dog also died.

Commission chairman, Dr Justice Shameem Akhter, held the electricity transmission company liable for the child’s death and demanded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to his parents.

The human rights commission has ordered to submit a compliance report within 90 days and called for preventive and regular inspection measures.

