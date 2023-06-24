Telangana: Huge quantity of spurious seeds, pesticides seized in Siddipet

Hyderabad: The Sidipet Task Force along with agriculture department officials on Friday raided seed shops in Doulthabad Mandal and seized a large number of spurious and unpacked seeds, as well as expired pesticides and powders.

The Task Force team checked stocks at Telangana Traders, Sri Lakshmi Seva Kendram, Jyothi Traders, and Balaji Rythu Seva Kendram and recovered 75 kilograms of loose seeds, 60 litres of expired pesticides, 55 kilograms of expired powder, and 75 kilograms of expired seed packets for various crops.

In a police press release, farmers have been requested to take receipts for all seed and pesticide purchases from sellers.

Additionally, farmers were asked to call 87126 67100 to report the sale of fake or expired seeds.