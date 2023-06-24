Telangana: Huge quantity of spurious seeds, pesticides seized in Siddipet

Additionally, farmers were asked to call 87126 67100 to report the sale of fake or expired seeds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 24th June 2023 12:42 pm IST
Task Force, Agriculture officials are checking the stocks at a seed shop in Siddipet district on Friday.

Hyderabad: The Sidipet Task Force along with agriculture department officials on Friday raided seed shops in Doulthabad Mandal and seized a large number of spurious and unpacked seeds, as well as expired pesticides and powders.

The Task Force team checked stocks at Telangana Traders, Sri Lakshmi Seva Kendram, Jyothi Traders, and Balaji Rythu Seva Kendram and recovered 75 kilograms of loose seeds, 60 litres of expired pesticides, 55 kilograms of expired powder, and 75 kilograms of expired seed packets for various crops.

Also Read
Telangana: 141 police officers promoted to the rank of DSP

In a police press release, farmers have been requested to take receipts for all seed and pesticide purchases from sellers.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, farmers were asked to call 87126 67100 to report the sale of fake or expired seeds.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 24th June 2023 12:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button