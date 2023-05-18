Telangana: Husband electrocutes sleeping wife to death in Rangareddy

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 18th May 2023 6:00 pm IST
Telangana: Women electrocuted while sleeping; husband guilty
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A woman who worked as a daily wage labourer in Rangareddy district was electrocuted to death by her husband while she was asleep.

The man who is an auto driver quarrelled with his wife frequently after he got addicted to alcohol.

Yadaiah, 34, and Mamatha, 32, fell in love and got married in 2008. The two had three children together.

However, Yadaiah, after his addiction, to alcohol stopped working and Mamatha took charge of looking over her family’s expenses.

According to the police, Yadaiah had pressed the live wire of an extension cord of a table fan on Mamatha’s head while she was asleep. He confessed to his crime during police interrogation.

