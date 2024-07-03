Telangana: Huzurabad BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy booked for obstructing duty

Hyderabad: Padi Kaushik Reddy, the Huzurabad MLA, has been booked by the police for obstructing officials from performing their duties.

Raising several questions in front of the bureaucrats regarding the removal of MEOs and issues like mid-day meals in schools, books and disbursal of funds to Kalyana Lakshmi and Dalit Bandhu schemes in the constituency, Reddy staged a protest in the meeting.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the Zilla Parishad CEO Srinivas, alleging that Reddy staged a protest during the Zilla Parishad general body meeting and prevented the Collector Pamela Sathpathy from leaving the hall.

Reddy, along with ZPTCs, sat at the meeting hall door and had an argument with other members. The police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy under sections 221 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the Congress-led state government for filing a case against Reddy who “is fighting against the corruption of the state government.”