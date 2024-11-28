Telangana IAS, IPS officers slam KTR over remarks against Sircilla collector

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KTR Rama Rao (KTR) is facing backlash for his remarks against IPS officers made during a recent party meeting in Sircilla, with Telangana IPS, IAS officers associations calling for an apology and retraction of the statement.

During the meeting, KTR had accused Rajanna Sircilla district collector IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Jha of acting like a Congress worker, who he claimed, was asking BRS leaders to switch their loyalties to Congress. KTR also warned collectors and officials who went out of their way to please the ruling party, stating that when his party returns to power, it would “repay the favour with interest.”

KTR’s comments were met with criticism from the Telangana IPS Association on Thursday, November 28. The association released a statement “unequivocally” condemning the derogatory and baseless allegations against a serving civil servant “attempting to question his integrity and impartiality.”

The association noted that such remarks were a direct affront to the principles of governance and the constitutional mandate under which civil servants operate.

“Officers are duty-bound to uphold the rule of law and serve the public without fear or favour, and unwarranted attacks of this nature are both irresponsible and detrimental to democratic institutions.

We, members of Telangana IPS Officers’ Association, stand firmly with the officer and reiterate our collective commitment to safeguarding the dignity, independence, and impartiality of the civil services,” the statement read.

The association called for an immediate cessation of such accusations and urged all the stakeholders to engage in discourse that respects institutional integrity and the rule of law.

IAS officers institute joins chorus against KTR

Telangana IAS officers Institute (TGIASOI) passed a resolution on Thursday, November 28, and released a statement demanding KTR to retract his statement and offer an apology for his “unwarranted remarks.”

“We urge the concerned to reflect upon the gravity of such statements and their impact on the morale of officers serving the public with utmost sincerity and commitment,” read the resolution.