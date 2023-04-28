Telangana ICET for admissions into MBA, MCA on May 26, 27

Hyderabad: The TS ICET (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) for admissions into MBA and MCA will be held on May 26 and 27 in two sessions.

Kakatiya University-Warangal will conducting the entrance test. The forenoon session will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and an afternoon session scheduled to be held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

The preliminary key will be announced on June 5 while the final results will be released on June 20.

The notification released stated that the last date for submission of online applications is May 6 without a late fee.

A minimum application fee without late fee is Rs 550 for SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, and Rs 750 for others.

However. those submitting online application forms by post May 6 to May 12 will be charged a late fee of Rs 250, and those submitting by May, 18 will be charged Rs 500.

In the Andhra Pradesh state notification for MBA and MCA admissions, AP ICET (Andhra Pradesh State Integrated Common Entrance Test) the last date for submission of online applications is April 19 without a late fee.

The entrance test will be held on May 24 and 25 in two sessions.

The forenoon session is from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and the afternoon session from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

The preliminary key will be announced on June 26 and the last date for receiving objections on the key is June 28.

This year, Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur will be conducting the AP ICET.