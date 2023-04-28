TSBIE puts limit on extra classes in inter colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Inter colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana have been issued guidelines by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to address the issue of student suicides due to academic pressure. The guidelines state that the colleges should not hold extra classes beyond three hours per day, and inter colleges with hostel facilities should ensure that students’ medical conditions are not impacted due to academic pressure.

The guidelines issued to the inter colleges with hostel facilities in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are aimed at reducing the academic pressure on students. The colleges are asked to ensure that students get at least eight hours of sleep, 90 minutes of time for breakfast and getting ready. The students must get 45 minutes each for lunch and dinner daily. Apart from this, the students must get one hour for recreational activities, the guidelines stated.

The guidelines were issued based on the recommendation made by a committee that was formed after the death of a student by the name of N Sathwik in Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Narisingi. The guidelines further mentioned the formation of anti-ragging committees and medical check-ups of every student twice a year.

These guidelines are a step towards ensuring that students are not burdened with academic pressure, which often leads to stress and mental health issues. By enforcing these guidelines, the TSBIE hopes to reduce the number of student suicides in inter colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

It is important for colleges to follow these guidelines and ensure that the students are not overburdened with academic pressure. This will not only improve their academic performance but also help them lead a healthy and stress-free life.