Telangana: IIIT Basara, TSCOST join hands to encourage women in STEM

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basara and Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) collaborate to encourage women in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to establish Nirmal Innovation Hub that would identify young innovators and provide design and innovation training.

Also Read IIIT Basara student’s suicide note reveals he ended life over OCD

TSCOST member secretary M. Nagesh and RGUKT director P. Satish Kumar signed the MoU in the presence of minister for forests Indra Karan Reddy and RGUKT vice-chancellor V. Venkata Ramana on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that the MoU will help in taking science to students from rural areas and promote innovation and entrepreneurship and also promote appreciation and understanding of science and technology from the Intermediate stage itself.

RFUKT’s VC said that they will set up the hub to encourage start-ups coming from rural areas so that they don’t need to go to Hyderabad.

Acknowledging Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao and education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy’s initiative to provide more opportunities for RGUKT students, the VC held that the students will create a world-class institution.