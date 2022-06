Telangana: IMD predicts light to moderate rain across state

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted heavy rain in almost all of the state’s districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal,” the bulletin said.

June 14: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and Gusty winds(30-40 KMPH) are likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

June 15: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Jagtial Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and Gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) are likely to occur at isolated places in MANY districts of Telangana.

June 16: Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning and Gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) likely to occur at isolated places in MANY districts of Telangana.

June 17: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

June 18: Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana