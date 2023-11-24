Telangana: In a jolt to BRS, sitting MLA joins Congress

V.M. Abraham, the MLA from Alampur constituency in Jogulamba-Gadwal district, was welcomed into the party by state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th November 2023 1:39 pm IST
V.M. Abraham, the MLA from Alampur constituency in Jogulamba-Gadwal district, was welcomed into Congress by Revanth Reddy. [Photo: Twitter]

Hyderabad: A sitting MLA of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who was dropped as the party candidate in the last minute, joined the Congress party on Friday.

V.M. Abraham, the former BRS MLA from Alampur constituency in Jogulamba-Gadwal district, was welcomed into the party by state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy.

The MLA defected to Congress just a few days before the Assembly elections, after the BRS dropped him as their candidate from the same constituency, in a last-minute call, replacing him with Vijayudu.

Abraham had also started campaigning.

The BRS changed its candidate due to demand from a section of party leaders led by MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy.

Abraham was elected from Alampur on BRS ticket in 2018, defeating his nearest rival Sampath Kumar of Congress by over 44,000 votes.

In the 2014 election, Abraham had contested on the ticket of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but had lost to Sampath Kumar. Abraham had later switched loyalties to TRS (now BRS).

Elections for 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30.

