Telangana: Income cap of 2 Lac for urban,1.5 Lac for rural proposed for new ration cards

Hyderabad: A proposal has been placed before the cabinet sub-committee appointed for framing the guidelines for the issue of new ration cards (food security cards), to have Rs 1.5 lakh as the limit for income among the rural households, and Rs 2 lakh for the urban populace.

In the rural areas, the extent of land should be below 3.5 acres in the villages, and 7.5 acres if unirrigated. Land is not being taken into consideration in the urban areas, where only income is being considered for eligibility.

The cabinet sub-committee to study and finalise the regulations for issuing new ration cards in the State met at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Saturday. Chairman of committee Civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, members Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, Civil supplies principal secretary DS Chauhan, health and family welfare principal secretary Christina Chongthu attended the meeting.

Uttam Kumar instructed the officials to send letters to MLAs, MLCs, Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha MPs of all political parties, to participate in making their recommendations for framing the new guidelines.

The proposal to give the option to the people from other states having ration cards in the two states the option, to choose any either of them was discussed.

The recommendations of Dr NC Saxena Commission, which was appointed to advise it on the suitable methodology for below poverty-line census were being taken into consideration by the State government. Supreme Court special commissioner Harsh Mandar was a member of that commission.

There are 89.96 white ration cards in the state, and after the Congress government came to power. In the drive to seek applications from new applicants, the State government has received 10 lakh new applicants.