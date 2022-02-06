Telangana: Increased choices among under graduate exam questions

Hyderabad: As under graduate students are about to appear for the semester final exams, the number of choices in the question papers has been increased.

The students will now have a choice to answer any five out of the 10 questions in second section of the question papers. The duration of the exam will be three hours. The decision was made on Saturday during a virtual meeting held by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof. R Limbadri and Vice Chair man Prof. V Venkata Ramana.

The meeting included vice chancellors of six universities including Osmania University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Palamuru University and Kakatiya University.

The current calendar of under-graduate first semester examinations has been updated owing to the ongoing pandemic. As per the updated calendar, the last class will be held on February 17. There will be a preparatory holiday between February 18 to 25. Theory exams are scheduled to be conducted between February 28 to March 24.

The final phase of counselling for CPGET 2021 will be conducted to fill the vacancies in PG courses. The dates for the counselling will be announced later.