Telangana: Initial key released for Teacher Eligibility Test

Objections on the initial key can be raised till 5 pm on September 23.

Telangana TET: Initial key released on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The initial key of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) conducted on September 15 was released on Wednesday, September 20.

The key can be downloaded from the website.

Objections, if any, on the initial key can be raised by the candidates through the link provided on the website till 5 pm on September 23.

However, objections submitted in any other form through the link will not be considered.

TS TET results will be declared on September 27.

A total of 84.12 percent out of 2,69,557 registered candidates appeared for paper – I, conducted for aspirants seeking teaching eligibility for classes I to V.

Likewise, 2,08,498 candidates registered and 1,89,963 attempted the paper–II exam, which was held for aspirants of teacher posts for classes VI to VIII.

