Telangana: TET results to be declared on September 27

Hyderabad: The results for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 conducted on Friday will be declared on September 27.

A total of 84.12 percent out of 2,69,557 registered candidates appeared for paper – I, conducted for aspirants seeking teaching eligibility for classes I to V.

Likewise, 2,08,498 candidates registered and 1,89,963 attempted the paper–II exam, which was held for aspirants of teacher posts for classes VI to VIII.

Wrong question paper given in Sircilla

Candidates appearing for the TET in Sircilla were buzzed after the wrong question papers were reportedly given to them on Friday.

Environment science papers were distributed at Siddartha School, Shivanagar of Sircilla in the afternoon session, in place of biological science papers.

The TET exam was held in 15 examination centres in Sircilla.

However, after officials recognised the mistake in 40 minutes, the biological science question papers were provided, giving additional time for candidates to write the examination.

Candidates alleged that the mistake occurred because of the negligence of officials.

Responding to the issue, District Education Officer Ramesh Kumar said the incident happened because the question papers came late.