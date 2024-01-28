Telangana: Innovator village invention award hosted across 41 villages

Hyderabad: The spirit of invention echoed across 41 villages in 20 districts on January 26 when the Telangana State Innovative Cell (TSIC) held the Innovator Village Invention Award with the help of Panchayat Raj and the Rural Development Department.

The ‘Village Innovation Awards’ have recognized 44 gram panchayat innovators. It includes industries, including food technology, agriculture, healthcare, the environment, mobility, cars, aquaculture, assistive technology, and sanitation.

Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medchal, Medak, Peddapalli, Rajanna Siricilla, Rangareddy, Wanaparthy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Nizamabad, Khammam, and Nalgonda are the districts that hosted the “Village Innovation Awards.”

The program seeks to create an environment in which each town develops into a vibrant center of innovation, propelling progress toward the state’s development. The TSIC-organized awards act as a spark for the villagers to see problems and find solutions, encouraging the next generation to do the same.